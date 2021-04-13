 Skip to main content

Here's Why Virgin Galactic, Coca-Cola, Square, Tilray, Aphria Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Here's Why Virgin Galactic, Coca-Cola, Square, Tilray, Aphria Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

The following are the latest analyst rating updates for Virgin Galactic, Coca-Cola, Square, Tilray and Aphria.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned initiated coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with a Market Perform rating and $27 price target. 

Shares of Virgin Galactic were hammered Monday, trading lower by 8% on the day. 

Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian initiated coverage of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) with a Peer Perform rating.

Shares of Coca-Cola were trading lower by 0.34% at $53.17 premarket Tuesday.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and raised the price target from $300 to $310.

Shares of Square were trading higher by 0.9% at $267.50 premarket Tuesday. 

Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading lower by 5.5% at $13.18 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Speculative Buy to Hold.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) was trading lower in sympathy by 6.3% at $16.10 at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

