Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Lumentum And AMD

On CNBC's "Power Lunch" Monday, Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland said he is generally more neutral on the semiconductor sector given the supply issues, but there are two names in particular that he would "highlight."
Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is in the optical communications space, he said, with the company powering "Face ID" on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and will eventually power light detection, ranging (LIDAR) and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).
"We love that name," the analyst told CNBC about the company.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is taking market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on the personal computer side as well as the data center side, Rolland said.
Price Action: Lumentum Holdings closed up 1.55% to $92.61. Advanced Micro Devices was down 5.05% to $78.58.
