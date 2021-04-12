 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Lumentum And AMD
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2021 6:36pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Lumentum And AMD

On CNBC's "Power Lunch" Monday, Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland said he is generally more neutral on the semiconductor sector given the supply issues, but there are two names in particular that he would "highlight."

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is in the optical communications space, he said, with the company powering "Face ID" on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and will eventually power light detection, ranging (LIDAR) and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

"We love that name," the analyst told CNBC about the company. 

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is taking market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on the personal computer side as well as the data center side, Rolland said. 

Related Link: Semiconductor Shortage Creates Ripples in Economy

Price Action: Lumentum Holdings closed up 1.55% to $92.61. Advanced Micro Devices was down 5.05% to $78.58. 

(Image by brookhaven from Pixabay)

Latest Ratings for LITE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Mar 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021RosenblattDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LITE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + LITE)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Investors Appear To Be Treading Lightly Ahead Of Bank Earnings Next Week
AMD, Xilinx Stockholders Approve Acquisition
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ADAS Advanced Micro Devices Apple Christoper RollandAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SCYXAegis CapitalMaintains40.0
ARGOBoenning & ScattergoodDowngrades
TLSAZacks Investment ResearchInitiates Coverage On7.5
TOTJP MorganUpgrades
WSOMorgan StanleyMaintains244.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com