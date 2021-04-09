 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Expect From Nvidia's Analyst Day on April 12
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
What To Expect From Nvidia's Analyst Day on April 12

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have recovered from the market-wide tech sell-off. The company has an immediate catalyst in the form of its Analyst Day, scheduled for Mon. April 12, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

The Nvidia Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained an Outperform rating and $620 price target for Nvidia shares.

The Nvidia Thesis: The key near-term issues the company has to address are regarding Gaming over-earning, timeline for reaccelerating year-over-year growth in core Data Center Group and the regulatory process around the Arm Holdings acquisition, analyst Pitzer said in a note.

The event, the analyst said, is likely to underscore key long-term EPS drivers, which continue to increase.

Related Link: Ethereum Miners Found A Way To Bypass NVIDIA's Hash Limits

The company will likely highlight growing proof-points of a $100 billion+ total addressable market for the DCG, including $45 billion for Cloud, $30 billion for Enterprise and $15 billion for Edge, Pitzer said. Nvidia could shed light on growing software monetization, with AI Application Frameworks, the analyst added.

The company is also likely to emphasize the still-robust Gaming market, with or without crypto, and the growing momentum in autonomous driving, the analyst said.

The opportunity, according to the analyst, clearly supports a long-term gross margin of 70%, an operating margin of 50% and a free cash flow margin of 30%. For the calendar year 2020, these metrics are expected at 66%, 41% and 24%, respectively, supporting the calendar year 2021 EPS of $13.35, roughly in line with the consensus, the analyst said.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.58% at $576 at market close Friday.

Related Link: Green With Envy For Nvidia Stock: How Much $1,000 Invested 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

(Photo: Nvidia)

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Investors Appear To Be Treading Lightly Ahead Of Bank Earnings Next Week
The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.
On Thin News Day, Focus Stays On Fed Policy, Infrastructure, Vaccination Progress
Tesla Option Traders Are Betting Bullish But Recognize Downside Risk
These Options Traders Think Nvidia Stock Is Going Higher
Understanding NVIDIA's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: analysts day Credit Suisse John PitzerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GDWolfe ResearchDowngrades
QRTEAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
ABB of A SecuritiesDowngrades42.0
VCTRB of A SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
BSIGB of A SecuritiesUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com