Why This Amazon Analyst Sees 'Enormous Amount Of Upside' Ahead
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
An "enormous amount of upside" exists for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney told CNBC Friday.

The stock has been rangebound for the last six to nine months, the analyst said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Amazon is the "single best asset in internet land," and it's one you want to own, Mahaney said.

Fundamentally, Amazon is an extremely strong asset, which the market acknowledges, he said — but the Evercore analyst expects a technical breakout sometime soon. 

Amazon Web Services: The demand for cloud computing has accelerated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

AWS margins are higher than in Amazon's core retail business, Mahaney said. 

The margins at Amazon will continue to rise and Amazon will continue to do everything it can to invest in new growth areas, the analyst said. 

Amazon's Regulatory Risk: Mahaney said he expects there to be more scrutiny of Amazon as it grows to become the single largest employer in the U.S. within the next three years.

There has been pressure on the company in terms of its wage practices, but the analyst said the regulatory risk is relatively limited.

"I haven't seen anything that suggests that there will be a near-term negative impact on earnings," he said. 

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares were trading 1.73% higher at $3,356.39 at last check Friday. 

Image by josemiguels from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupAssumesOutperform
Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC e-commerce Evercore ISI Mark Mahaney retailAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

