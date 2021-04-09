 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Alabama Workers Vote Against Joining Union
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Alabama Workers Vote Against Joining Union

An effort to unionize the workforce at the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, has failed.

What Happened: The warehouse employs approximately 5,800 workers. Among the warehouse’s 3,125 employees who voted on the union organizing issue, 1,798 voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and 738 voted yes.

The vote would have required a positive vote of at least 50% plus one employee in order for a unionizing effort to be recognized by the National Labor Relations Board.

The vote took place by mail during February and March. Roughly 500 of the total ballots were contested, mostly with Amazon raising objections.

Related Link: Jeff Bezos Lends Support To Biden's Corporate Tax Rate Hike, Infrastructure Plan

What Happens Next: RWDSU President Stuart Applebaum plans to challenge the final tally, claiming the company interfered with the unionizing process.

"We won’t let Amazon’s lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote," Applebaum said. "Amazon knew full well that unless they did everything they possibly could, even illegal activity, their workers would have continued supporting the union."

The Alabama vote was the second time in Amazon’s history that workers sought to unionize. In 2014, a unionizing effort at an Amazon distribution center in Delaware did not succeed.

Photo by Justgrimes / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Facebook Converts Part Of Menlo Park Headquarters To Vaccination Site: Report
Investors Appear To Be Treading Lightly Ahead Of Bank Earnings Next Week
Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?
3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs
5 Things That Could Derail The Stock Market In 2021
What Do Apple, Microsoft and Nuance Have In Common? (Hint: Big Things In Q2)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alabama RWDSU union organizingNews Legal Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com