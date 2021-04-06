 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Spotify Analyst Says Streaming Stock Will Be A Winner In 2021
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 6:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Spotify Analyst Says Streaming Stock Will Be A Winner In 2021

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney discussed his top internet stock picks on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." 

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on the internet sector this week. Some stocks in the space are positioned for long-term success, Mahaney said

The one at the top of Evercore's list is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), Mahaney told CNBC. 

"We had Facebook in '18, Netflix in '19, Uber in '20. I think that stock this year is Spotify."

The research firm plans to look at 2022 projections this summer and structural winners at reasonable valuations like Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the analyst said. 

He named Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) as a cyclical recovery stock. 

If Evercore is wrong on Amazon and Facebook, "it's probably because of regulatory risks," the analyst said. 

One of the biggest points of debate from clients and investors was whether to go with Uber or Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), he said. 

Investors want companies with global presence and Uber has that, Mahaney told CNBC.

SPOT Price Action: Spotify gained 3.31% Tuesday, closing at $282.34. 

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupAssumesOutperform
Apr 2021CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Why Did Netflix, Disney Apps Download Rates Take A Big Hit In March?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Apple's Investment, Strategic Partnership In UnitedMasters: What You Need to Know
Spotify Forays In Live Audio With Locker Room Acquisition: Report
Facebook, Twilio, Spotify, PayPal, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Evercore ISI Mark Mahaney Squawk AlleyAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UNPMorgan StanleyMaintains180.0
LEAFCraig-HallumDowngrades8.5
WPGTruist SecuritiesUpgrades
GOOGEvercore ISI GroupAssumes2,525.0
TFIIMorgan StanleyMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com