Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Twitter, Etsy, Facebook Or Baidu?

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Twitter, Etsy, Facebook and Baidu.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher Monday morning after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $64 to $74 per share.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $162 to $239 per share.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained the social media giant with a Buy and raised the price target from $355 to $385.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.