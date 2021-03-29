 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Twitter, Etsy, Facebook Or Baidu?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 9:12am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Twitter, Etsy, Facebook and Baidu. 

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher Monday morning after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $64 to $74 per share.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $162 to $239 per share.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained the social media giant with a Buy and raised the price target from $355 to $385.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

