Petco Barks Up The Right Tree, Gets Upgrade from BofA Analyst

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
After posting robust fourth-quarter results, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has been witnessing continued elevated pet adoption trends, according to BofA Securities.

The Petco Analyst: Elizabeth Suzuki upgraded the rating for Petco from Neutral to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $28.

The Petco Thesis: With people spending more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been accelerated adoption of new pets, which is expected to “provide a multi-year tailwind for specialty pet supply retailers,” Suzuki said in the upgrade note.

She expects the elevated adoption rates to continue “even in a post-vaccine environment,” with a large percentage of people still working from home or transitioning to a “hybrid home/office schedule” and a rise in demand for homes with more space.

Petco is poised to benefit from “industry-demand tailwinds, recovery in services as markets reopen, and longer-term growth across the chain’s services, online, and in-store merchandise offerings as new customers become multi-channel shoppers,” the analyst further wrote.

WOOF Price Action: Shares of Petco had risen by 2.97% to $23.20 in premarket trading Friday.

(Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for WOOF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WOOF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BofA Securities Elizabeth SuzukiAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGJefferiesMaintains250.0
XELMorgan StanleyMaintains60.0
VSTMorgan StanleyMaintains29.0
SREMorgan StanleyMaintains142.0
SRMorgan StanleyMaintains74.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
