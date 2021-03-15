What's Happening With ACER Stock, MGM Stock, XPEV Stock?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the price action and updates for Acer Therapeutics, MGM and Xpeng Monday morning.

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares were soaring 67.74% premarket Monday to $5.72.

It's rumored that Acer may merge with RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (Pink: RLFTF).

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with a critical unmet medical need.

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Monday from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $50.

Shares of MGM were trading higher by 2.49% at $39.95 at last check.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares were trading higher by 1.96% at $35.84 after the company received $78 million of funding from a Chinese provincial government.