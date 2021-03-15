 Skip to main content

What's Happening With ACER Stock, MGM Stock, XPEV Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:37am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the price action and updates for Acer Therapeutics, MGM and Xpeng Monday morning.

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares were soaring 67.74% premarket Monday to $5.72. 

It's rumored that Acer may merge with RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (Pink: RLFTF).

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with a critical unmet medical need.

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Monday from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $50.

Shares of MGM were trading higher by 2.49% at $39.95 at last check. 

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares were trading higher by 1.96% at $35.84 after the company received $78 million of funding from a Chinese provincial government.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BIGCJP MorganInitiates Coverage On55.0
LBCredit SuisseMaintains64.0
HTAMorgan StanleyMaintains28.0
GDRXCredit SuisseMaintains50.0
HRMorgan StanleyMaintains31.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
