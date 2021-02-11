Morgan Stanley Upgrades Simon Property Group On Potential Earnings Recovery
While the retail REITs segment faces increasing secular challenges, Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) has multiple drivers of earnings growth, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Simon Property Group Analyst: Richard Hill upgraded Simon Property Group from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target to $125.
The Simon Property Group Thesis: The company’s earnings seem to have bottomed out in 2020, with a majority of the earnings decline being driven by rent abatements, Hill said in the note. He mentioned four drivers for Simon Property Group’s earnings ahead:
- Potential recovery of abatements, estimated at a recovery of $410 million.
- The closing of the TCO acquisition and improved retailer negotiating leverage, estimated to contribute $360 million.
- Between $55 million and $75 million from retailer investments
- “$60mn from $800mn of re/development,” the analyst wrote.
“We model +6.1% FFO growth in '21e as total NOI growth (including TCO) rebounds to +9.5%. Importantly, we do not assume $410mn of abatements are recovered, which suggest significant potential upside,” Hill added.
SPG Price Action: Shares of Simon Property Group had risen by 3.31% to $109.75 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SPG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Feb 2021
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
