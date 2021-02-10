Market Overview

UBS Downgrades Virgin Galactic, Stock Loses Altitude

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
UBS Downgrades Virgin Galactic, Stock Loses Altitude

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) has seen its shares more than double in 2021 as investors ready for the opening its next flight test window Feb. 13.

What Happened: Analysts at Swiss Bank UBS downgraded Virgin Galactic from Buy to Neutral Wednesday and increased the price target from $35 to $52.

UBS analysts appear to see the value in the service Virgin Galactic aims to provide and said they “remain convinced in the fundamentals of the VG offering and the scarcity of the experience provided to customers.

Why It Matters: The space industry has garnered a lot of excitement this year. News has been flying around players in the industry and Virgin Galactic plans to launch its first tourists into space during the second quarter of 2021.

In January, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood announced the creation of ARKX, a space exploration ETF, which sent shares of Virgin Galactic soaring and thrust shares in the company to all-time-highs.

What’s Next: After a failed test flight in December. analysts and investors will be watching to see if Virgin Galactic can successfully pull off its next test flight.

Regardless of the success of its next mission, UBS analysts said “while the catalyst chain is appealing, it does seem priced in.”

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares were trading down 7.64% to $52.34. 

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Oct 2020Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

