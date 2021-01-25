Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop's Confounding Rally Leads To One Of Its Largest Investors Turning Neutral
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 5:15am   Comments
Share:
GameStop's Confounding Rally Leads To One Of Its Largest Investors Turning Neutral

Must Asset Management, which held a 4.7% stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) until April last year at least, is turning less bullish on the stock in light of the latest confounding rally.

What Happened: Must Asset Management CEO Kim Doo-yong told Bloomberg on Monday that the South Korean hedge fund had turned “less bullish” and “more neutral” on GameStop.

According to Kim, GME “stock will continue to be very volatile and unpredictable in the short term.”

The 4.7% stake made Must Asset Management one of the largest GameStop investors, as per Bloomberg. Whether the hedge fund has maintained its stake isn’t clear and Kim refused to comment to Bloomberg.

Kim said the fund is still positive on the management changes at the video game retailer and believes Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen can repeat the success seen at the online pet food retailer.

Why It Matters: GameStop shares surged 51% on Friday to close at $65.01.
The massive surge is said to be particularly driven by online communities of speculative traders, in particular Reddit’s WallStreetBets subreddit.

The WallStreetBets Reddit community likely resorted to a “pump-and-dump” trading scheme in the aftermath of Citron Research’s Andrew Left, a notorious short seller, giving a $20 price target on GME and explaining his bear case.

Price Action: GameStop rally continued in the pre-market session on Monday, with shares trading 46% higher at $95 at press time.

Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2020Telsey Advisory GroupUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2020JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Barron's Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, GameStop, LKQ, Netflix, Roblox And More
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Eli Lilly, Ford, GameStop, Intel, McDonald's And More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
GameStop's Power Surge: Will WallStreetBets Or The Short Sellers Come Out On Top?
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Left Bloomberg Citron ResearchAnalyst Color Short Sellers Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IMAXGoldman SachsDowngrades17.9
MGNITruist SecuritiesDowngrades37.0
GLUUGoldman SachsDowngrades10.4
ACBIRaymond JamesUpgrades
MEDJefferiesUpgrades265.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com