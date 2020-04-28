Workhorse Has Huge Opportunity With USPS, Analyst Says In Bullish Initiation

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) could be awarded the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle contract by the U.S. Postal Service as early as the second half of 2020, according to Roth Capital Partners.

The Workhorse Analyst

Craig Irwin initiated coverage of Workhorse with a Buy rating and $4 price target.

The Workhorse Thesis

Workhorse is about to commence production of the C-Series trucks, which should increase visibility for executing the backlog of orders from United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) of 1,060 units, Irwin said in a Tuesday initiation note. (See his track record here.)

“We believe the company also has interest from multiple top-tier fleets that could be announced as large orders,” the analyst said. Order announcements by Workhorse “should provide incremental catalysts," he said.

The company could achieve C-Series production of 150 units in 2020 and 2,000 units in 2021, with EBITDA profitability by the end of 2021, Irwin said.

Workhorse is well-positioned for the potential contract from the U.S. Postal Service for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, which could be for as many as 180,000 vehicles, the analyst said.

WKHS Price Action

Shares of Workhorse were up 2.25% at $2.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Workhorse.