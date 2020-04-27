Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Could Reach New Peaks In 2020 And Beyond, Says Bullish BofA

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Intel Could Reach New Peaks In 2020 And Beyond, Says Bullish BofA

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported robust results for the first quarter and announced second-quarter sales guidance ahead of expectations.

Concerns around a peak in the demand for personal computers, in data center sales, in the company’s gross margins and its market share versus rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) seem to be overblown, according to BofA Securities.

The Intel Analyst

Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Intel with a $70 price target.

The Intel Thesis

Although COVID-19 has constrained visibility, Intel enjoys a unique position with exposure to some of the most resilient segments of the global IT space, Arya said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

Despite its strengths, Intel’s shares are trading at a 25-30% discount versus peers and the S&P 500, the analyst said.

Given a portfolio that’s “well levered to secular growth in cloud/5G and high-value US-based manufacturing,” 2020 could be the third consecutive year in which Intel’s stock outperforms the semis industry, he said. 

Although Intel has guided to gross margin contraction for the second quarter, half of the decline is related to progress in 10nm and could reverse in the back half of the year, Arya said.

Despite harsh global macro trends, the company could generate 1-2% sales growth and continue to set new peaks in 2020 and 2021, according to BofA. 

INTC Price Action

Intel shares were down 0.93% at $58.71 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links: 

Intel Stock Volatility Is A Buying Opportunity, BofA Says After Q1 Report

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Apr 2020WedbushMaintainsUnderperform
Apr 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Fast Money Picks For April 27
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Intel Stock Volatility Is A Buying Opportunity, BofA Says After Q1 Report
5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Verizon, American Express Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMDAHC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage On15.0
VICRNorthland Capital MarketsDowngrades
DDB of A SecuritiesMaintains55.0
IOVAChardan CapitalMaintains44.0
XPOB of A SecuritiesReiterates73.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com