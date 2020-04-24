32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 63.8% to $0.475 in pre-market trading after jumping 123% on Thursday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) rose 50% to $0.4350 in pre-market trading after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares rose 47.8% to $0.6190 in pre-market trading after gaining around 37% on Thursday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 38.6% to $8.94 in pre-market trading.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 27.9% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has secured €50 million non-dilutive financing from the European investment bank to support its COVID-19 project and Phase III studies.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 25.4% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 135% on Thursday.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) rose 24.4% to $0.2363 in pre-market trading after gaining over 14% on Thursday.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 24.2% to $0.2025 in pre-market trading.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) rose 22.5% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 32% on Thursday.
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) rose 18.7% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 18% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 42% on Thursday.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares rose 15.6% to $0.3555 in pre-market trading after climbing around 11% on Thursday.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares rose 13.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Thursday.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 12.1% to $43.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) rose 10.8% to $30.26 in pre-market trading. Matson is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 9.7% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Thursday.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) rose 8.2% to $0.3008 in pre-market trading after jumping over 62% on Thursday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.3% to $107.02 in pre-market trading. The company announced a new $150 million revolving credit facility.
- Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novimmune and obtained exclusive rights to certain know-how, patents and data relating to monoclonal antibodies targeting TLR4 & CXCL10.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 6.5% to $60.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) rose 4.1% to $230.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 10.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after climbing over 100% on Thursday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 10.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after rising over 55% on Thursday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares fell 8.8% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 7.7% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 7.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 5.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after surging over 27% on Thursday.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 5.6% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 5.5% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell 4.3% to $56.54 in pre-market trading. Intel reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 4.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 4.3% to $0.2498 in pre-market trading. J.C. Penney is negotiating bankruptcy financing with banks for a debtor-in-possession loan to secure liquidity for operations during bankruptcy.
