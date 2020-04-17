Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Analyst Lowers Estimates Ahead Of Q1 Report, But Says Crisis Will Strengthen Competitive Position

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Uber Analyst Lowers Estimates Ahead Of Q1 Report, But Says Crisis Will Strengthen Competitive Position

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on May 7.

The company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is likely to have a slower recovery than was previously anticipated, according to BofA Securities.

The Uber Analyst

Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies and reduced the price target from $42 to $40.

The Uber Thesis

The estimates for ride bookings have been reduced again, as the impact of quarantines on western markets is likely to be “larger and longer” than in Asian markets that were affected by the virus earlier, Post said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

BofA's estimates now incorporate a decline in ride bookings of 79% year-on-year in the second quarter, of 55% in the third quarter and of 18% in the fourth quarter.

Uber plans to mark down its minority stakes in various companies, including DiDi, Grab and Yandex, resulting in a GAAP net loss of between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion in the first quarter, the analyst said. 

Uber is likely to reiterate the variable cost nature of the business and the company's strong liquidity position, “with some cautious optimism on data on China rides recovery and traction for delivery business beyond just Eats,” Post said. 

The crisis could strengthen Uber’s competitive position, the analyst said, naming it the top pick among transportation peers.  

UBER Price Action

Uber shares were trading 2.37% higher at $27.68 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Uber's Shares Rise More Than 8% Even As Company Withdraws 2020 Guidance

Uber Eats, GrubHub, Others Sued For Hiking Fees Charged To Restaurants For Deliveries During Pandemic

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Uber's Shares Rise More Than 8% Even As Company Withdraws 2020 Guidance
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Uber Eats, GrubHub, Others Sued For Hiking Fees Charged To Restaurants For Deliveries During Pandemic
SoftBank Facing Record Losses As Startup Investments Fail To Deliver
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, SoftBank And More
Cramer Weighs In On Uber, Yelp And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Guidance Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CPBJP MorganMaintains52.0
NXPIBarclaysMaintains100.0
BLKJP MorganMaintains526.0
ABTJP MorganMaintains98.0
EYEBarclaysMaintains28.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com