Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) rolled out its contender in the streaming wars Wednesday with the limited launch of Peacock. The service is immediately available to Comcast customers and will open to all U.S. consumers July 15.

According to one team of analysts, Peacock took flight not a moment too soon.

“In this COVID-19 streaming friendly environment, this is a good time in our opinion for Peacock and its massive 15,000 hours of content to garner subscribers as consumers are in an unprecedented lockdown mode globally,” Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe wrote in a note.

Binge Time

Millions of viewers are under shelter-at-home orders with little to do but binge hours upon hours of episodes. With titles like "The Office" and "Saturday Night Live," Comcast expects to lure 30 million to 35 million active accounts by 2024 — an easily exceedable goal, by Wedbush’s estimates.

“We believe given the massive content library, sports properties, and distribution footprint and the current COVID-19 consumer environment that these sub numbers are very conservative as we believe 20 million to 25 million subs over the next 12 to 18 months is a realistic goal for this flagship effort,” Backe and Ives wrote.

They expect the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until 2021, to drive incremental subscription growth down the line.

Viable Competitor

Given such exclusive content, Wedbush considers Peacock a viable competitor to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

“A key differentiator in our opinion for Peacock is its monetization approach, Comcast plans to make its money from revenue earned from the commercials streaming with its programs unlike the traditional subscription fee approach,” they wrote.

At the time of publication, Comcast shares traded up 1.7% at $37.80.

Related Links:

Roku Analysts On Streaming Growth, Early Q1 Data: 'Path To Profitability Is Unclear'

Disney's 50M Streaming Subscribers No Reason To Celebrate: Here's Why

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, SoftBank And More
The Show Must Go On – Event Industry Rising To The Challenge Of COVID-19
Barron's Picks And Pans: Post-Pandemic Ideas, Safe Dividends And More
7 Media And Entertainment Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold
Comcast Analyst Sees Macro Headwinds, But Says Broadband Business A Plus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daniel Ives Peacock steaming Strecker Backe WedbushAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TREXSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains90.0
TRUSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains95.0
TDGSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains350.0
BLDSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains90.0
THOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga