Analysts Share Their View On Disney

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Michael Bapis of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management spoke about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

He said it's now a diversified business. If it was just a theme park company, he would be worried because it will take a year or two for this segment to recover. The other segments of the company are doing well and Bapis feels the selling is overdone and it's just a product of the environment.

Bapis would be a buyer of the stock and he expects that it would trade higher in 12 to 24 months. He also thinks its dividend is decent. Bapis added he wouldn't jump in head first, but he sees value in the name and he finds it closer to being overweight than underweight.

Matt Maley of Miller Tabak agrees the selling is getting overdone, but he thinks the stock might retest $90. If it drops to this price level, he would be a buyer.

Maley also sees the stock trading higher in 12 to 24 months.