Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Says AMD, Nvidia Are High-Quality, High-Beta Stocks In A Volatile Market
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Says AMD, Nvidia Are High-Quality, High-Beta Stocks In A Volatile Market

Gaming console demand is likely to recover in the second half of 2020 or 2021 following a weak first half, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) would be key beneficiaries, according to BofA Securities.

The AMD, Nvidia Analyst

Vivek Arya reiterated Buy ratings on both AMD and Nvidia with price targets of $53 and $300, respectively. 

Takeaways On AMD, Nvidia

The second-half recovery expected in gaming consoles is a function of a new consumer game console cycle that could catalyze a PC gaming upcycle in 2021, Arya said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X and Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 are using processors co-designed with AMD, the analyst said. 

The substantially improved graphics and the adoption of ray tracing by AMD's gaming processors is likely to raise the bar for content creators and benefit the entire gaming ecosystem, including Nvidia, he said. 

Arya said he sees Nvidia and AMD benefiting from a PC GPU upgrade cycle on par with what was seen in the three years following the launch of the prior generation consoles.

Nvidia's PC gaming sales grew at an annual pace of over 35% at that time, the analyst said. 

Ray tracing, though seeing niche adoption to date due to hardware and software bottlenecks, could see increased usage as the ecosystem begins to take shape, he said. 

Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now launched in early February and is off to a good start, according to BofA. 

"Rapid GFN adoption along with Steam's recently reported record concurrent usage (20mn users in a single 24hr period) suggests that demand for PC gaming remains resilient," Arya said. 

BofA named Nvidia and AMD as its favored high-quality, high-beta stocks with soid end market drivers at a time of volatility tied to the coronavirus pandemic. 

AMD, Nvidia Price Action

AMD shares were up 2.41% at $40.78 at the time of publication Friday, while Nvidia shares were down 2.05% at $208.60. 

Related Links:

Esports, Gaming Thrive, Adapt As Nation Grapples With Pandemic

AMD's First Analyst Day In 3 Years Leaves Street Impressed With Product Roadmap, 'Sustaining Momentum'

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020NorthlandUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + AMD)

Esports, Gaming Thrive, Adapt As Nation Grapples With Pandemic
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
Nvidia Urges Gamers To Use Their Gaming PCs To Fight Coronavirus
Intel, AMD And Marvel Screen The Best In This Analyst's Macro Stress Test For COVID-19 Impact
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities gaming PlayStationAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FEYEGoldman SachsMaintains16.0
PANWGoldman SachsMaintains195.0
FTNTGoldman SachsMaintains96.0
CHKPGoldman SachsMaintains96.0
ALTRGoldman SachsDowngrades28.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga