BofA Is Less Bearish On Tesla Now, Upgrades Stock
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 10:16am   Comments
Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have lost more than half of its value since peaking near $970, which prompted BofA Securities to put an end to its bearish stance.

The Tesla Analyst

John Murphy upgraded Tesla's stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target lifted from $370 to $500.

The Tesla Thesis

Murphy said Tesla's status as a "trailblazer" within the electric vehicle market remains unchanged but investor optimism surrounding its business and financial outlook is "overhyped." Investors are also guilty of overlooking a multiple of potential headwinds, which justifies a "relatively cautious" on the stock.

However, a bearish stance may no longer be justified. The research firm uses a blended average of a series of assumptions pertaining to a Bear/Base/Bull estimates that are based on EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples from a set of comparable companies compared to similar Bear/Base/Bull 2022 earning estimates.

See Also: Tesla Shares Drop As Alameda County Says Fremont Factory 'Not An Essential Business'

A bullish stance would be difficult to justify for a plethora of reasons, such as:.

  • Tesla's volume growth is limited to its capacity expansion and capital commitment.
  • The overall EV market is smaller than many believe it to be.
  • Current cost of capital is only a temporary advantage.
  • Profit and cash flow history is far from consistent.
  • After a decade of being in business, the company still needs to seek outside financing.
  • Credit investors are "skeptical."
  • Investor shifts away from momentum stocks could "be painful."

TSLA Price Action

Shares of Tesla were trading lower by 7.5% Wednesday morning at $398.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Mar 2020JMP SecuritiesUpgradesMarket PerformMarket Outperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

