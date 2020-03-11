Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Recommends Domino's, McDonald's As Restaurant Plays Amid Coronavirus Scare
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2020 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Recommends Domino's, McDonald's As Restaurant Plays Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus-related concerns and its impact on the restaurant industry can't be determined right now, but investors looking to flee to safer names should pick Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

John Glass comments on the restaurant sector.

The Thesis

The coronavirus continues to spread across U.S. states which makes it difficult to model the financial impact, Glass wrote in a note. The best available benchmark would be evaluating the level of declines seen in 2008 and 2009 versus 2007. While current uncertainty could result in a more severe near-term impact, it may prove to be shorter in duration.

Using an average 500 basis point full-year- same-store sales deceleration versus prior baseline 2020 estimates, a series of assumptions can be made. Franchised fast-food names who show an average 500 basis point deceleration will see a "relatively modest" 5% to 10% decline in EBITDA.

Chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) who also outperform a 500 basis point deceleration could see an EBITDA decline of 10% to 15%.

But restaurant chains with a higher fixed cost structure that are also more cyclical could see an EBITDA decline of 15% to 30%.

Investors looking for restaurants with the "most protection" in the current environment may want to consider Domino's given its strengths in delivery and McDonald's which was the most defensive play in the last downturn.

Price Action

Shares of Domino's Pizza are down 2.08% at $336.17, while shares of McDonald's were lower by 6.48% at $186.97.

Related Links:

What's Better Than A Big Mac? A Double Big Mac

Wall Street Weighs Starbucks Coronavirus Guidance Update: 'A Little Good, A Little Bad'

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Stephens & Co.AssumesEqual-Weight
Feb 2020Gordon HaskettInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2020Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ + MCD)

What's Better Than A Big Mac? A Double Big Mac
As Wendy's Launches Breakfast, McDonald's Declares Monday 'National Egg McMuffin Day'
Gordon Haskett Isn't Ordering Up Domino's Pizza Stock Right Now
Coronavirus Is Not Necessarily Bad News For Everyone
Selloff Resumes, With Bond Yields Hitting New Record Lows As CDC Virus Report Spooks
Cowen Downgrades Domino's After 'Robust' Stock Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus John Glass Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRVSFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.7
HDCFRAUpgrades255.0
CVNACFRAReiterates40.0
XECCowen & Co.Upgrades
RESNNeedhamMaintains3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga