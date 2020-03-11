Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Jersey's Cannabis Market Lags Peers, Says Cantor Fitzgerald
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
New Jersey's Cannabis Market Lags Peers, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

New Jersey voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to legalize recreational cannabis.

If it's approved, New Jersey would become the first state in the Mid-Atlantic to legalize adult-use marijuana.

Nevertheless, speakers at the NJ Cannabis Insider conference held on Tuesday weren’t too optimistic about the legalization, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic in a Tuesday note.

Even if recreational use is legalized, there's likely to be a substantial lag time, moderators at the conference said. For example, the first adult-use stores in Massachusetts opened nearly two years after legalization.

'Lack Of Supply, Long Lines, High Prices, Distant Stores'

New Jersey is known for lagging behind other states with medical cannabis, mainly due to its shortage of dispensaries, Zuanic said.

To overcome the issue, the state would need to significantly increase the number of stores and legalize recreational use, the analyst said. 

"So, a key complaint from the conference participants was about lack of supply, long lines, high prices, and distant stores (seven for the entire state at present)."

The seven stores that are operating in New Jersey are owned by Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Acreage (OTC: ACRGF), Green Thumb (OTC: GTBIF) and four private companies, according to Cantor.

It is expected that four more will open soon that include TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF), iAnthus (OTC: ITHUF) subsidiary MPC, Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) and Verano.

While New Jersey could see 11 stores in total by this summer, that number is still very low compared to other states, representing 1.2 stores per 1 million people, Zuanic said. 

Those few stores can experience a considerable income, he said.

Curaleaf generated $19 million last year from its one New Jersey store, representing 20% of the company's revenue, the analyst said.

"We estimate the med market in NJ remains under penetrated vs. peers, with per capita medical cannabis spend in 2019 only in the mid-teens ($15)compared with $22 IL, $30 in MI and FLA, ~$50 in MD and CO."

Latest Ratings for CURLF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2019NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2019MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for CURLF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF + ACRGF)

Acreage Opens First Florida Location With Botanist Cannabis Dispensary In Spring Hill
Executive Moves In Cannabis: Trait Biosciences Gets New CTO, Curaleaf Appoints CSR VP
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Concerns, Moves In UK And Mexico, Tilray Earnings, Canopy Growth Cuts
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cresco Analyst Says President's Resignation Part Of 'Natural Progression' For Cannabis Company
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cantor Fitzgerald medical marijuanaAnalyst Color Cannabis Health Care Markets Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.00
-0.3849
- 4.59%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.46
-0.1429
- 3.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga