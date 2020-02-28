Gene Munster On Apple's Future, Tesla's Valuation And The 2020 Election

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster recently joined PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin for the lastest edition of the "Frontier Tech With Gene Munster" podcast.

Munster discussed the latest on tech stocks including Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), along with the upcoming presidential election.

Upside For Apple

Apple is set up for long-term upside given its ability to bring hardware, software, and services together better than any other company, Munster said.

“The use of technology obviously is only going to increase, and there are some very obvious areas that will be more profoundly impacted that Apple will have an impact on.”

The Apple Watch and other hardware- and software-based products will impact awareness of health care, the research analyst-turned-venture capitalist told Elconin.

Another large addressable market for Apple is mobility.

"I think it’s safe to say those two areas, specifically around health care and mobility, are gonna be some of the most profound changes in how humans engage with tech and Apple probably has one of the best seats to capitalize on that," Munster said.

Tesla Volatility Ahead?

Tesla’s stock still has room to grow, Munster said, but he still expects a few massive drops in the future.

“I think there will be some potentially massive drops in the stock. I can see it at a certain period being down $200, for example, but then I could see it coming back and being up to $400 in a short period of time,” he said.

Tesla has already hit the mark for electrification and autonomy, Munster said.

“What’s important about this is if you believe electrification and ultimately autonomy is the future, you have to find ways to play that and I think Tesla, despite its massive run-up and lack of profitability, still sits at the pole position of what will be massive markets of electrification and autonomy, and ultimately renewable energy,” he said.

“I'm still optimistic that there is room for upside.”

Munster expects Tesla to reach a market cap of $250 billion, or almost double the current value of the company.

The Election's Impact On Tech Stocks

After the election, there will be speculation around the tech stocks, in Munster's view.

If the current administration does not change, there could be less risk than if the occupant of the White House does change, he said.

Munster named the following as three big tech stocks that could be affected by a Trump loss:

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Listen to the full interview win the clip below:

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster, left, and PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.