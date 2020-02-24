Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Brightens Prospect On First Solar For First Time Since 2010
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Brightens Prospect On First Solar For First Time Since 2010

After remaining either on the sidelines or bearish on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) for about a decade, an analyst at Raymond James deemed it fit to shift to the bullish camp.

The First Solar Analyst

Analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded First Solar from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target of $65.

The First Solar Thesis

Investor sentiment toward clean tech has turned the best in more than a decade, as reflected by the ECO index's 58% jump in 2019 and an incremental 27% year-to-date, Molchanov said in a Monday note. However, First Solar shares have not participated in this euphoria, given the mere 10% rally in the year-to-date period, which has offset the gain made in 2019.

PV module manufacturing, both crystalline and thin film, is a fundamentally commoditized business, with module pricing continuing to tick down, Molchanov noted. However, First Solar, though part of the commoditized industry, is large-scale, cost-competitive and highly bankable.

"First Solar is the only U.S.-based module supplier in the global top ten, and it is also the only one without direct Chinese exposure - needless to say, politically advantageous these days," the analyst wrote in the note.

First Solar's 2020 gross margin guidance of 26-27%, according to the analyst, puts the company in the industry's top quartile. The analyst also noted capital spending has peaked and the balance sheet remains exceptionally cash-rick, making buyback a free option.

First Solar, according to Raymond James, is "one of the few remaining value ideas - arguably, deep value - in clean tech."

"Yes, this is undeniably a commoditized business, and quarterly results have a tendency to be lumpy, but with the stock at 5x 2021E EBITDA - also a modest 6.5x based on 2020 guidance - we think risk/reward is nicely tilted to the upside," Molchanov wrote.

Related Links:

Elon Musk Is Getting Excited About Solarglass: 'This Is A Very Important Product'

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: First Solar

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Feb 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2020CascendMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Pavel Molchanov Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 24, 2020
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
94 Biggest Movers From Friday
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: First Solar
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UALCFRADowngrades83.0
BRK/BCFRAMaintains235.0
SPNSNeedhamMaintains28.0
WLKBarclaysMaintains64.0
WBBarclaysMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga