Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Is Getting Excited About Solarglass: 'This Is A Very Important Product'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Is Getting Excited About Solarglass: 'This Is A Very Important Product'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is talking up the company's home solar panel business and its new Solarglass roof as it tries to revamp the controversial business unit, which has started to grow.

Musk introduced a redesigned solar roof last year called Solarglass, promising that the new — and much cheaper — version of the solar panel roof would finally work after difficulties with earlier versions, and electrek reported in late January that installations are ramping up.

Musk said on Twitter over the weekend that Tesla will hold an April "company talk" from its Giga New York factory in Buffalo, where the SolarGlass product is made.

Musk also promised tours of the plant for customers and the media.

Musk tweeted several times over the weekend about the company's new solar roof product.

Tesla's directors recently settled a shareholder lawsuit over the company's acquisition in 2016 of SolarCity Corp.

While the company has settled, Musk remains a defendant in the case, in which a group of shareholders say Tesla spent more than $2 billion essentially to bail out a struggling company that Musk and his cousins started.

Musk and other board members didn't fully disclose SolarCity’s problems when they bought it, the plaintiffs allege. Tesla has denied the allegations, saying investors received accurate descriptions of the deal. The lawsuit is set to go to trial next month in Delaware.

Musk also said recently that Tesla — which has hit success milestones recently with its electric car and seen its stock price soar — would be "turning our attention to solar, and we’re going to fix it.” Tesla reported a second straight quarterly profit last week.

Musk has also come under criticism for paying for SolarCity in Tesla stock that has since become much more valuable, meaning he paid far more for the then-struggling company than he intended.

Tesla Price Action 

Tesla shares were up again on Monday, closing 3.1% higher at $771.28.

Related Links:

What Tesla Investors Can Learn From Where GM Was 100 Years Ago

Ford Faces A Titanic Perspective While Tesla Reaches The Moon

The Tesla Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York. Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: Electrek Elon Musk solar energy SolarGlassNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

These Trading Pros Agree: GM's Stock Is Showing A Little More Promise Than Ford
Tech Companies Who Have Superpowers To Change Their Industry- And The World
6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Comcast, GE, Netflix And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: GM, Kraft Heinz, Tesla, Under Armour And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga