Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Street's Mixed Reaction To Buffett's $550M Kroger Bet

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 11:52am   Comments
Share:
The Street's Mixed Reaction To Buffett's $550M Kroger Bet

Legendary investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) disclosed a $549.1-million stake in grocery chain Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) but not all Street analysts are convinced it's a wise investment.

What Happened

Shares of Kroger inched higher Friday after Berkshire's 2.37% stake in Kroger was confirmed. Some analysts are questioning what Buffett sees in the grocery chain, which has been shedding market share since 2016.

Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville said his firm finds itself "on the opposite side of a debate" with Berkshire. The grocery chain's streak of losing market share is approaching four years, return on invested capital has fallen 400 basis points over the past five years and the company's overall long-term appeal is lacking, the analyst said.

Why Not Buy Kroger Outright?

Mandeville offered some "food for thought" and said that if Buffett is indeed a Kroger bull , he questioned why the CEO would not allocate a "fraction" of Berkshire's $128 billion in cash to buy the company outright, according to Supermarket News.

The opposite side of the trade hinges on giving Buffett the benefit of the doubt given his multi-decade-long track record of success.

"We don't know if it's Warren Buffett or some of the other portfolio managers that made this investment," Supermarket News quoted Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh as saying. "But it's a clear positive to have Warren Buffett involved, and it definitely helps the stock from a support perspective."

Analyst 'Far Less Concerned' By Amazon's Disruption

The competitive environment for Kroger may not be as intense as previously thought.

Mandeville said Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) supposedly futuristic model of grocery stores are showing zero evidence of automation for online order fulfillment.

"If this is the model that the online giant intends on rolling out, then we're far less concerned by the level of disruption Amazon brings to the grocery world," the analyst wrote.

Related Links:

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake, Buys Into Kroger, Biogen

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

Photo by Virginia Retail via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2019UpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Dec 2019ReiteratesHold

View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Mandeville Grocery Jefferies Oppenheimer Rupesh ParikhAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BRK-A)

Expedia Group Seems Unable To Reach The Promised Land
Unfazed FAANGs: Pullback In Apple Didn't Carry Over To Other Big Tech Names
'Investing For Africans': Bamboo Unlocks Access To US-, Nigerian-Listed Securities
Early Reactions To Walmart's Q4 Miss: 'Not Surprising'
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Two Pros Discuss The $1K Stocks Worth Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARDSRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On18.0
PTCBairdAssumes
MNPRBrookline CapitalInitiates Coverage On42.0
HCKTCraig-HallumUpgrades
HNPDaiwa CapitalDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga