Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gordon Haskett Upgrades GE, Says Stock Is Now 'Beat And Raise Story'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2020 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Gordon Haskett Upgrades GE, Says Stock Is Now 'Beat And Raise Story'

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is off to a hot start to 2020, and the stock won over another long-time bear on Friday.

The GE Analyst

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch upgraded GE from Underperform to Hold and raised his price target from $7 to $11.

The GE Thesis

Inch said GE appears to be well-positioned to meet or exceed its 2020 guidance.

“Our upgrade is also anchored in GE having successfully repositioned into a high-level ‘beat and raise’ story, based on GE’s own guidance/inputs, that seems likely to continue throughout 2020,” Inch wrote in a note.

Inch said he’s not particularly inspired by GE’s business, but it has significantly dialed back its risk compared to several quarters ago. He said the worst appears to be over for the company’s struggling Power business, at least for the next one to two years. In addition, the company’s Healthcare segment has plenty of room for improvement.

GE is seemingly no longer in a near-term cash crunch, and Inch said future 737 Max cash inflow should help support the Aviation segment over the next couple of years.

Inch said once GE completes the sale of its BioPharma business and its remaining stake in Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) and uses those proceeds to pay down debt, investors can once again focus on the company’s core business and valuation.

While Inch said GE shares no longer present the risk they once did, a number of risks remain, including outsized debt, accounting issues, and weak earnings quality.

Benzinga’s Take

The fact that GE bears are throwing in their towel on their negative outlook is another indication that GE’s restructuring plan is moving in the right direction. However, the company still has a long way to go to prove the new GE will be able to drive long-term earnings growth and returns for investors.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Option Trader Makes $1M Bets The GE Rally Has Legs

BofA Upgrades GE On 'Improving' Free Cash Flow Trajectory

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020UpgradesUnderperformHold
Jan 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2020UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gordon Haskett John InchAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKR + GE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
4 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, GE And More
Option Trader Makes $1M Bets The GE Rally Has Legs
Tough Lead-In: Virus Fears Crush Hong Kong Stocks Overnight, Putting Pressure On US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELDA DavidsonMaintains195.0
PINSDA DavidsonMaintains33.0
COLMDA DavidsonMaintains88.0
EXPOSidoti & Co.Maintains74.0
DLXSidoti & Co.Maintains70.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga