Canaccord Pumps The Brakes On Tesla Following Stock's Huge Run

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 11:50am   Comments
After the massive spike in Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock so far this year, it’s time for investors “to lock in profits,” according to Canaccord Genuity.

The Tesla Analyst

Jed Dorsheimer downgraded Tesla from Buy to Hold with an unchanged $750 price target.

The Tesla Thesis

The clear buy signal seen for Tesla’s shares at the beginning of 2020 has played out, and the risk of China's coronavirus outbreak is a “clear headwind” to the company’s Shanghai facility, Dorsheimer said in the Tuesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Expectations for Tesla’s Model 3 production in China are pinned at 3,000 per week, the analyst said.

The country is on lockdown, and the production expectations for the first quarter may be reset, which needs to be reflected in the valuation, he said.

Tesla is a major player in the electric vehicle space, and the April battery day will help investors understand how formidable the company’s lead is, Dorsheimer said.

The company’s shares could be highly volatile now, and “patient investors will likely get a more attractive entry point,” the analyst said.

Tesla Price Action

The stock was down 13.93% at $763.51 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2020

Elon Musk Offers Short Sellers An Overlooked Argument Against Tesla

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020DowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2020DowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2020ReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity Jed DorsheimerAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
COTYCFRAReiterates14.0
UMCChina RenaissanceUpgrades
ETNWells FargoMaintains112.0
GRABairdMaintains73.0
DISWells FargoMaintains180.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
