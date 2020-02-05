Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2020
Upgrades
- Susquehanna upgraded the stock for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Positive. In the third quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of ($0.95), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $711.16 and a 52-week-low of $338.95. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $709.86 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eaton showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.54 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $100.91 per share.
- For Inphi Corp (NYSE: IPHI), Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Inphi had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.04 and a 52-week-low of $38.11. Inphi's stock last closed at $81.71 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) from Neutral to Buy. BMC Stock Holdings earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. BMC Stock Holdings's stock last closed at $29.09 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Neutral to Buy. Builders FirstSource earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.58 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $25.06 per share.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Opus Bank had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.94. Opus Bank's stock last closed at $26.79 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.66 and a 52-week-low of $34.34. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $44.53 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ralph Lauren showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.63 and a 52-week-low of $82.69. Ralph Lauren's stock last closed at $123.72 per share.
- For SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.87 and a 52-week-low of $6.84. SM Energy's stock last closed at $8.67 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for KAZ Minerals PLC (OTC: KZMYY) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. KAZ Minerals's stock last closed at $3.10 per share.
- JMP Securities upgraded the stock for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the third quarter, Arbutus Biopharma showed an EPS of ($0.73), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Arbutus Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.81 per share.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.17), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.61. Halozyme Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.30 per share.
- For Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Valvoline earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.90. Valvoline's stock last closed at $21.90 per share.
Downgrades
- For New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.00. New Relic's stock last closed at $70.77 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Plantronics had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.80. Plantronics's stock last closed at $26.87 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE: MSC) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Studio City Intl Hldgs had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. Studio City Intl Hldgs's stock last closed at \ Missing Close Price per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.14 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $90.44 per share.
- Summit Insights Group downgraded the stock for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, Seagate Technology showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.17 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. Seagate Technology's stock last closed at $58.97 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $887.06 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $67.40 per share.
- For Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE: CPE), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Callon Petroleum had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. Callon Petroleum's stock last closed at $2.98 per share.
- For New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. New Relic earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.00. New Relic's stock last closed at $70.77 per share.
Initiations
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, Installed Building Prods showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.33. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $75.09 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for TopBuild is set at $134.00. TopBuild earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.99 and a 52-week-low of $52.16. TopBuild's stock last closed at $112.06 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE). The price target is set at $25.00 for SeaSpine Holdings. For the third quarter, SeaSpine Holdings had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.65). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.53 and a 52-week-low of $10.44. SeaSpine Holdings's stock last closed at $15.24 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.33. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $23.97 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vivint Smart Home is set at $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $12.81 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD). The price target is set at $15.00 for icad. For the third quarter, icad had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. icad's stock last closed at $8.70 per share.
- For BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, BMC Stock Holdings showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. BMC Stock Holdings's stock last closed at $29.09 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.58 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $25.06 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) with a Hold rating. Boise Cascade earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.13 and a 52-week-low of $22.10. Boise Cascade's stock last closed at $36.85 per share.
- For Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Masonite International showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.20 and a 52-week-low of $47.04. Masonite International's stock last closed at $77.81 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) with a Buy rating. Owens-Corning earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $44.46. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $62.22 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPEL is set at $22.00. In the third quarter, XPEL showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.19. XPEL's stock last closed at $16.46 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on National Health Investors Inc (NYSE: NHI) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, National Health Investors had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.54 and a 52-week-low of $73.62. National Health Investors's stock last closed at $84.85 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Sabra Health Care REIT is set at $22.00. In the third quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.31. Sabra Health Care REIT's stock last closed at $21.39 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centene is set at $88.00. Centene earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. Centene's stock last closed at $61.97 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ITMR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Itamar Medical is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Itamar Medical's stock last closed at $16.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE). The price target is set at $140.00 for Guidewire Software. Guidewire Software earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.59 and a 52-week-low of $84.19. Guidewire Software's stock last closed at $117.60 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS). The price target is set at $13.50 for Vipshop Holdings. For the third quarter, Vipshop Holdings had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $13.34 per share.
