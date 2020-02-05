Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Sector ETFs That Added Lots Of Cash In January
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 11:36am   Comments
Share:
3 Sector ETFs That Added Lots Of Cash In January

January was a tricky month for equities due in large part to the emergence and subsequent spread of the coronavirus in the back half of the month. However, that headline risk didn't prevent investors from getting tactical with industry and sector exchange traded funds in the first month of the year.

Investors added $4 billion to industry and sector ETFs last month, CFRA Research Director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research Todd Rosenbluth said in a Tuesday note.

Here are three prominent examples of industry and sector ETFs that investors embraced in significant fashion in January.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

There could be a variety of reasons why the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLF), the largest ETF dedicated to this sector, was an inflows leader in January.

XLF “gathered approximately $800 million of net inflows in January,” said Rosenbluth. “The ETF owns the 67 financial stocks in the S&P 500 using a market-cap weighted approach and benefited from optimism ahead of and during recently released fourth-quarter earnings. Many of the ETF’s top constituents reported strong results, according to CFRA equity analysts.”

The array of financial services earnings reports coupled with the sector's domestic focus and its status as a value destination were likely among the reasons investors flocked to XLF to start the year.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

When an ETF allocates 34.5% of its weight to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), as the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSE: VGT) did at the end of last year, it's bound to lure investors.

Investors allocated $560 million to VGT last month and strong earnings reports from its two largest components helped the cause.

“AAPL’s EPS beat the consensus forecast by $0.45 as sales increased more than we expected on high demand for iPhones and wearable devices,” said Rosenbluth. “Meanwhile, MSFT’s EPS beat of $0.19 was aided by Office 365 Commercial and Azure cloud.”

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Helped by some strong housing data, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (CBOE:ITB), an industry ETF, saw January inflows of $340 million.

“The ETF is highly concentrated in the household durables industry (67% of assets), primarily invested in homebuilding companies,” said Rosenbluth.

The analyst has Overweight ratings on three of the ETFs mentioned.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of XLF.

Posted-In: CFRA Research Todd RosenbluthAnalyst Color Long Ideas Sector ETFs Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITB + AAPL)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Qualcomm Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
3 Momentum ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs
Tesla Short Sellers Eat $8.3B Loss So Far In 2020
China Reportedly Considering Further Stimulus To Help Economy Weather Coronavirus
Tuesday's Market Minute: REVIEWING THE FAANG 4Q
14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ETNWells FargoMaintains112.0
GRABairdMaintains73.0
DISWells FargoMaintains180.0
DISBMO CapitalMaintains175.0
ROLLAlembic GlobalDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga