Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Initiates Phreesia With Bullish Rating On Trend Of 'Healthcare Consumerism'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Initiates Phreesia With Bullish Rating On Trend Of 'Healthcare Consumerism'

Phreesia Inc’s (NYSE: PHR) stock is a way for investors to gain exposure to growing health care consumerism in the United States, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Donald Hooker initiated coverage of Phreesia with an Overweight rating and a price target of $36.

The Thesis

Phreesia targets a total addressable market of around $7 billion and seems poised to sustain growth in the 20% range over the next several years, Hooker said in the note.

He mentioned that the company had generated more than 25% growth over the past three years, but this rate could decelerate due to tough comparisons.

Despite the slowdown, Phreesia may sustain around 20% growth, driven by “significant economies of scale to the bottom line,” Hooker wrote. He added that such drivers were visible at other SaaS and payment processing companies, like Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Litespeed POS.

The analyst pointed out that Phreesia had a recent win at Lafayette General, which gives “incremental confidence” in the company being able to compete for health systems that use one of the major EHR (electronic health record) software vendors.

Competition from EHR software vendors like Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) may emerge in the mid- to long-term, but this would unlikely impact Phreesia’s near-term growth prospects, Hooker added.

Price Action

Shares of Phreesia were down 0.71% ti $30.98 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for PHR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PHR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Donald Hooker KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERN + PHR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KOMorgan StanleyMaintains65.0
ITWCFRAMaintains157.0
KKRCFRAMaintains33.0
AMGNCFRAMaintains223.0
AMZNCFRAMaintains2,300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga