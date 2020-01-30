Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Downgrades AT&T On Competition Concerns

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Downgrades AT&T On Competition Concerns

While AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) shares already reflect cost savings and buybacks, competition in wireless is increasing and could intensify further in the second half of the year, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded AT&T from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price target from $42 to $39.

The Thesis

The decline in AT&T’s earnings could accelerate from 0.3% in 2019 to 1.4% in 2020 due to continued Pay TV headwinds and investment in HBO Max, Hodulik said in the note.

The company had faced competition in 2019 its wireless business, which generates around 50% of total profits and is a key growth driver, the analyst said. He added, however, that competition is likely to intensify with the launch of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) 5G iPhone in the second half of 2020, as this could raise upgrade rates, increase churn and result in intense promotional activity.

Hodulik expects the industry to be significantly impacted by cable in 2020, with a boost from lower wholesale rates. He further wrote, “This mix makes us increasingly worried about the profitability of the US wireless sector.”

The analyst added that AT&T’s Entertainment and Warner Media units continues to face secular pressure.

Price Action

Shares of AT&T were trading broadly flat at $37.07 at time of publication.

Related Links:

AT&T Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

With Investors Less Worried About Coronavirus, Focus Shifts To Earnings, Fed

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020DowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2019DowngradesNeutralSell
Nov 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Hodulik UBSAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + T)

3 Things That Move Alphabet's Stock
7 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy On Coronavirus Weakness
Santa Was Generous To Apple This Past Year
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
CalTech Gets $1.1B From Apple, Broadcom For Patent Infringement, Companies To Appeal
PreMarket Prep Recap: Apple Q1 Beat Aids Rebound From Monday's Low
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga