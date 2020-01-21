Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Cannabis Companies Cautious About The First Half Of 2020
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Cannabis Companies Cautious About The First Half Of 2020

BofA Global Research last week published an analysis forecasting its view of the possible future for Canadian-based cannabis companies in the first half of 2020.

The firm met with representatives of Canada’s most valuable cannabis companies, including Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Flowr (OTC: FLWPF), Sundial (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), during the ICR conference held in Orlando, Florida Jan. 13-14.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

First Half of 2020 Doesn’t Look So Good for Canadian LPs

The delayed rollout of "cannabis 2.0" products in Ontario is one of the main reasons behind the big players' dissatisfaction for the next six months.

Canada’s most populous province, where over 38% of the country’s population resides, had announced a plan to build 50 new cannabis stores (taking the total number up to 75), while licensing 20 new stores each month starting April. This intention has yet to be confirmed, and according to the report, some actors have expressed a more pessimistic prediction, in which no new stores would be built until April, and then only 10 new licenses would granted each month.

Flower To Go On Dominating The Market

Slow orders for edibles are another reason for discontent.

Cannabis 2.0 products entered the Canadian market last October, one year after flower became legal throughout the country. Edibles are the most successful category of 2.0 so far, but still got off to a slow start.

BofA analysts said stores prefer to be understocked than overstocked and are routinely running out of edible cannabis products. Reasons behind this are the fact that demand is higher than anticipated, and most retailers in provinces are ordering small batches - only enough for one or two weeks - to test which products do best.

The vaping category presents more uncertainty, as temporary bans due to concerns about vaping illnesses pose a threat on sales. BofA predicts retailers will need to drop down prices in order to drive sales.

As a consequence of 2.0’s slow start, flowers are expected to dominate the market in the short term.

Latest Ratings for APHA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020UpgradesUnderperformerNeutral
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APHA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Canada Cannabis 2.0 VapingAnalyst Color Cannabis Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Aphria Subsidiary Obtains EU GMP Certification
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Rebound Hard And Many More News
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.68
-0.26
- 2.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.43
-0.32
- 1.71%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.43
-0.0358
- 0.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.01
0.04
+ 0.01%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga