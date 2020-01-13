Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantor Fitzgerald On Aurora Cannabis: Buy The Dip

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Cantor Fitzgerald On Aurora Cannabis: Buy The Dip

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) have declined by 30% over the past 32 days, versus a 10% pullback in its direct peer group.

The stock has come under pressure due to analyst downgrades and “misplaced market chatter,” according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Aurora Analyst

Pablo Zuanic maintained an Overweight rating for Aurora Cannabis with a CA$5 ($3.83) price target.  

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The Aurora Thesis

The stock reaction following the resignation of CCO Cam Battley seems misplaced, and Aurora Cannabis could benefit from “some pruning” and appointing an outside CEO who is well-known for sound growth strategy and financial discipline, Zuanic said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

The market has speculated about asset writedowns, with Aurora Cannabis listing a property for sale at a price much lower than its book value, the analyst said. 

Yet the asset was being sold “pretty much at book value,” and it was one that was unnecessary — and in-line with the company’s plans to scale back capital expenditures, he said. 

“We see this as good and not bad news,” Zuanic said. 

Referring to the market’s perception of Aurora Cannabis being at risk of breaching debt covenants, the analyst said the company seemed to be “in compliance with all covenants under the amended credit facility and term loans,” as per its Sept. 30 financials. 

The recent pullback in the stock is an attractive investment opportunity, according to Cantor Fitzgerald. 

Aurora Price Action

The stock was trading 2.12% higher at $1.68 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Aurora Cannabis Downgraded By Piper Sandler, BofA

Photo courtesy of Aurora Cannabis. 

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020DowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Jan 2020DowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2019MaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cantor Fitzgerald Pablo ZuanicAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Citigroup, Southwest, Walgreens And More
The Week In Cannabis: New York, Mississippi, Illinois, Mexico, High Times And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
Aurora Cannabis Downgraded By Piper Sandler, BofA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.66
0.36
+ 5.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.14
0.745
+ 4.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.75
0.3
+ 2.62%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$327.38
1.735
+ 0.53%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga