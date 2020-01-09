Market Overview

Apple Analyst Warns Not To Expect 2019-Like Returns In 2020

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 1:55pm   Comments
Apple Analyst Warns Not To Expect 2019-Like Returns In 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) had a "great run" in 2019, but it was mostly valuation-driven, Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong said Thursday on Fox Business.

Apple's Multiple Expansion

Apple stock simply realized a multiple appreciation from 14 times to 22 times, but at the same time the Street's estimates didn't change much, the Deutsche Bank analyst said.

The multiple expansion reflects the belief that iPhone demand wasn't as bad as many assumed it to be at the start of 2019, Ong said. 

"A lot of bullishness" remains for the stock in 2020 and beyond from the potential launch of a 5G device, he said.

Nevertheless, Deutsche Bank continues to rate Apple's stock with a Hold rating since it trades at a premium multiple versus the S&P 500 index.

Apple's stock has traded at a discount to the index over the past five years.

Not Everyone Agrees On Apple 

While Deutsche Bank is sitting on the sidelines, Jefferies raised its price target on Apple from $285 to $350.

This matches a Street-high estimate for the iPhone maker and is based on a strong finish to 2019, including Cupertino's best Black Friday traffic in three years.

Apple shares were trading 2.14% higher at $309.65 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Apple's Strong Holiday Sales Boost Shares

This Day In Market History: Apple Introduces The iPhone

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsBuy
Jan 2020ReiteratesBuy
Jan 2020DowngradesStrong BuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G Deutsche Bank Fox Business Jeriel OngAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

