Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Analyst Raises Price Target Ahead Of 5G iPhone Launch
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Apple Analyst Raises Price Target Ahead Of 5G iPhone Launch

This year has been a huge year for Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and its shareholders. However, one Wall Street analyst said Friday that Apple’s 5G iPhones could drive another big year for the stock in 2020.

The Analyst

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson reiterated his Overweight rating for Apple and raised his price target from $290 to $305.

The Thesis

Olson said Apple will likely start shipping its first generation of 5G iPhones in the second half of 2020. A recent Piper Jaffray survey of 1,000 iPhone users found that 23% are interested in a high-end 5G iPhone priced at $1,200. Olson said this level of demand this early in the 5G upgrade cycle is bullish for Apple.

“Looking into the coming year, Apple is in the midst of a perfect storm, with the current iPhone appearing to perform at-or-above plan, non-iPhone (especially wearables & services) trending better than expected through the end of FY19 and likely into the holidays, as well as growing anticipation for 5G iPhones coming late in the fiscal year,” he wrote in a note.

Olson said the survey results are likely a conservative estimate of initial 5G iPhone demand given Apple will likely also have a $999 version as well.

Even after Apple’s 40% gain in 2019, Olson said Wall Street isn’t fully appreciating the 5G opportunity. He said calendar 2021 will likely see the largest impact from 5G iPhone sales, and stronger-than-expected demand could drive upward revisions to his 1% iPhone revenue growth estimate for 2021.

Benzinga’s Take

Apple’s bull case has been increasingly driven by Services segment revenue growth and increasing monetization of its existing iPhone user base rather than iPhone unit sales growth. However, if the 5G iPhone capabilities are impressive enough to drive a massive global upgrade cycle, 2020 and 2021 could be huge years for Apple investors.

Apple'e stock traded around $281.82 per share at time of publication.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Why Broadcom's Rumored RF Exit Is Good News For Skyworks, Qorvo

5G Stocks Are Heating Up Ahead Of Tariff Deadline

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G iPhone Michael OlsonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 20, 2019: AAPL, BA, IAC, MITO, AKS
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Apple In Talks With James Bond Franchise, Pac-12 Conference To Boost New TV Service: WSJ
Why Broadcom's Rumored RF Exit Is Good News For Skyworks, Qorvo
Tesla's Stock Crosses $400 Per Share For The First Time Ever
What 2 Analysts Liked About Netflix's Market-By-Market Breakdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DVAJP MorganMaintains75.0
CMIJP MorganMaintains190.0
CZZJP MorganMaintains24.5
GMREB. RileyMaintains15.0
IPGPPiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage On155.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Friday's Market Minute: A Rising Tide