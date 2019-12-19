Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 2 Analysts Liked About Netflix's Market-By-Market Breakdown
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:
What 2 Analysts Liked About Netflix's Market-By-Market Breakdown

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) released a cache of data on global operations earlier this week. The report, which captures performance metrics from 2017 through 2019, was generally celebrated.

The Ratings

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry maintained a Buy rating on Netflix with a $400 price target.

Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating and raised his target from $400 to $425.

The Goldman Sachs Thesis

Goldman Sachs cited a few key takeaways from the report. First, Canada penetration is on par with that of the U.S. Second, Latin America and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) claim a higher proportion of international subscribers than expected (79%).

“Measurements of both broadband households and wireless subscribers in each of these regions support a meaningful growth runway for further subscriber penetration, even in developed international markets,” Terry wrote in a note.

Third, international subscriber growth was of higher-quality than Goldman Sachs had expected. Markets with higher average revenue per user (ARPU) boasted the strongest growth. These figures lead to the analyst’s fourth takeaway that the Asia Pacific segment should record faster revenue and subscriber growth than any other region through 2024, with the EMEA market in close second.

Finally, platform price hikes have affected ARPU in the EMEA market significantly less than it has the Latin America and U.S. markets.

“We continue to believe that consensus expectations for Netflix subscriber growth and related financials in 2020 and beyond are too low,” Terry wrote. “As pricing stabilizes, competitive concerns prove overblown, growth continues to benefit from investments in content, and cash flow turns positive, we expect shares of NFLX to continue to outperform.”

The Pivotal Thesis

Based on Netflix’s numbers, Pivotal increased its subscription and ARPU forecasts, particularly in the Asia Pacific and EMEA markets. Wlodarczak anticipates Netflix subscriber growth of 29 million in 2020 — in spite of rising rivalries.

Even as short interest mounts, the analyst is unconcerned about competition from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

“We frankly believe the heavy Disney discounting is a mistake that will likely show up in very high subscriber churn as they try to move consumers even to their relatively low monthly pricing,” Wlodarczak wrote. “Disney+ to us appears firmly aimed at households with kids less than 13 (a not inconsequential 33M U.S. households) but is certainly not a NFLX killer.”

He suspects Apple is at least a few years from posing a legitimate threat.

“In the end, DTC/OTT services globally still in our view have material room for growth left (boosted significantly by integration into traditional distributor bundles) in terms of both subscribers and time spent as they continue taking share from traditional media, and NFLX should continue to lead the charge,” Wlodarczak wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, Netflix shares traded up 2.6% at $329.20. The stock is up more than 12% over the last month.

Related Links:

Needham's Martin Defends Her Prediction That Netflix Subscriptions Will Fall

Netflix Needs A Lower-Cost Subscription Tier, Needham Says In Downgrade

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsBuy
Dec 2019DowngradesHoldUnderperform
Dec 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Disney Plus Disney+ Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DIS)

Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up
Google Resolves Long-Running Tax Dispute With Australia
One Month After Disney+ Launch, These Analysts Still Love Netflix
Bank Of America Downgrades AMC Entertainment, Says Stock 'Feeling A Little Frozen'
2 More ESG ETFs Enter A Growing, Competitive Fray
'Frozen 2' Continues To Bring The Heat, Disney Continues To Set Box Office Records
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTGB. RileyMaintains19.0
TACTB. RileyReinstates14.0
EEFTDA DavidsonMaintains180.0
CATMDA DavidsonMaintains49.0
VNOBMO CapitalMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Nonevent? What Trump's Impeachment Means For The Stock Market