Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Bullish On Virgin Galactic, Says Space Tourism Is Incubator For Hypersonic Travel

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Virgin Galactic, Says Space Tourism Is Incubator For Hypersonic Travel

Morgan Stanley started coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) on Monday with a bullish stance, saying the company's space tourism efforts are an oven for cooking up the development of hypersonic travel.

Virgin Galactic shares were blasting off Monday morning, gaining more than 10%. 

The Analyst

Adam Jonas initiated coverage of Virgin Galactic with an Overweight rating and $22 price target.

Jonas: Virgin Galactic Resembles A Biotech

The space tourism stock is like a biotech in terms of risk-reward, with the business of selling space adventure travel acting as a funding strategy for developing more important hypersonic travel, Jonas said in the Monday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Virgin Galactic's first commercial space flight for tourists is targeted for late next year, the analyst said, adding that he estimates the company could be taking 3,000 people into space by the end the next decade.

A Play On Future Hypersonic Flights

The space tourism business is only the prelude — a means to raise some cash to get the real business going, Jonas said.

The space tourism part of the business is worth no more than $10 a share, he said. 

What's really exciting is the later phase of the business, which involves hypersonic point-to-point travel, the analyst said. 

The "chance to disrupt the multitrillion-dollar airline total addressable market is what is really likely to drive the upside," Jonas said. 

Morgan Stanley forecast $800 billion in annual sales from that opportunity by 2040, and the billions in investment for building and launching spaceships will pay off by putting Virgin Galactic in a good place to take a big part of the sector, the firm said. 

Virgin Galactic Price Action

Virgin Galactic shares were rocketing on Monday, trading 12.52% higher at $8.18 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Musk Vs. Bezos Vs. Branson: Who's Winning The Space Tourism Race?

Space Travel One Step Closer To Reality As Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Files To Go Public

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam JonasAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Gives His Take On Bank Of America, BlackBerry And More
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SUPVItau BBADowngrades
GGALItau BBADowngrades
BMAItau BBADowngrades
THOREvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
BOLDEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Tariffs Exacerbate Global Trade War