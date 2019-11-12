Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Tesla's 40% Run Just The Beginning?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Is Tesla's 40% Run Just The Beginning?

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up more than 40% since October, and investors shouldn't fight the trend, Ari Wald, Oppenheimer's head of technical analysis, said on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

'Supportive' Conditions

Tesla could benefit from the broader strength in the stock market, which is trading similarly to how it did in late 2016, Wald said. The current strength in Tesla's stock hasn't been seen since stocks ripped higher in late 2016 and throughout 2017, he said. 

"The key positive for Tesla here is that macro conditions are supportive here." 

Tesla's four-year chart does show some periods of "very erratic behavior up and down," Wald said.

The analyst said he "wouldn't beg against" Tesla's stock at current levels, although after the strong "rip" in the past few weeks, Tesla's stock is "not one we'd be highlighting as a tactical idea either."

'Seen This Story Before'

Tesla's recent stock momentum should be put in perspective, as "we've seen this story before," John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management, said during the "Trading Nation" segment.

Tesla showed momentum last year with two consecutive quarters of cash flow growth, the portfolio manager said. 

After two strong quarters, Tesla's management "blew up the next quarter," which prompted a dramatic sell-off, he said.

Tesla may want to consider an equity offering at the current valuation, which is "way too expensive for my blood," Petrides said. The company could see long-term benefits by preparing for growth with a "cheap" form of capital, he said. 

"But that's just my opinion and I would stay away from the shares at current value." 

Tesla shares were trading 0.92% higher at $348.26 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Musk Vs. Einhorn: Tesla CEO Offers Hedge Fund Manager A Pair Of Short Shorts

Jefferies Raises Tesla Price Target To $400: 'A Better Foundation'

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy
Oct 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2019DowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ari Wald CNBC electric vehicles EVs John PetridesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nio Could Be In For More Pain As Industry Association Issues Bleak EV Sales Forecast
Jefferies Raises Tesla Price Target To $400: 'A Better Foundation'
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Tesla, Twitter, Uber And More
Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More
Musk Vs. Einhorn: Tesla CEO Offers Hedge Fund Manager A Pair Of Short Shorts
These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NVDACascendMaintains240.0
NXTCBank of AmericaReiterates89.0
RNRJP MorganAssumes173.0
CARBNorthlandDowngrades23.0
GLIBACitiUpgrades80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/12