Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Downgrades Fossil, Says Expected Turnaround Has Not Manifested

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Downgrades Fossil, Says Expected Turnaround Has Not Manifested

Fossil Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: FOSL) turnaround was expected to be driven by wearable growth and traditional watch stabilization, neither of which have materialized, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Edward Yruma downgraded Fossil Group from Overweight to Sector Weight.

The Thesis

Although Fossil Group recorded 5% growth in its gen wearable product in the third quarter, growth should have been stronger, given the secular trends in the industry, Yruma said in a note.

He added that the company has made progress with tis wearable strategy, but competitors continue to fare better in this category.

The analyst mentioned that the Hybrid HR product looked “promising,” with a two-week battery life, iPhone compatibility and heart rate functionality. He expressed concern, however, regarding the premium product’s lack of integrated cellular capabilities.

The rate of decline in Fossil Group’s traditional category has slowed, which is positive. Yruma said, however, that the weakness continued to be “more pronounced than previously expected” and that the trends had not yet stabilized.

The analyst added that Fossil Group continued to be impacted by significant pressures in the wholesale channel.

He reduced the earnings estimates for the fourth quarter, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 from $1.57 per share to 73 cents per share, from $1.49 per share to 12 cents per share and from $1.68 per share to 15 cents per share respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Fossil Group were down 20.06% to $10.04 at the time of publishing.

Related Links

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2019

8 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Buying

Latest Ratings for FOSL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Nov 2019DowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Aug 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOSL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Edward Yruma KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOSL)

75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2019
8 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Buying
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report
Fossil Group's Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EU Cuts Growth Forecasts For Eurozone On Global Trade Tensions