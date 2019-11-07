Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2019
Upgrades
- For Aircastle Ltd (NYSE: AYR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Aircastle showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aircastle's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.28 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. Aircastle's stock last closed at $32.27 per share.
- For Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.77. The current market cap for Baidu is at $35.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.02 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $107.36 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Elanco Animal Health earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Elanco Animal Health's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. Elanco Animal Health's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: GRP-U) from Market Perform to Outperform. The current market cap for Granite REIT is at $3.5 billion.
- Bank of America changed the rating for James Hardie Industries PLC (NYSE: JHX) from Underperform to Buy. James Hardie Industries earned \ No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.04 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. James Hardie Industries's stock last closed at $17.11 per share.
- For Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for Match Group is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $67.04 per share.
- Barrington Research upgraded the stock for National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) from Market Perform to Outperform. National CineMedia earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. National CineMedia's market cap stands at $649.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. National CineMedia's stock last closed at $7.13 per share.
- For Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. Nevro earned ($0.58) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.37) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nevro's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.60 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. Nevro's stock last closed at $85.30 per share.
- Fearnleys upgraded the stock for Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: PACD) from Hold to Buy. The total market value of Pacific Drilling's outstanding shares is at $293.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3500.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. Pacific Drilling's stock last closed at $2.74 per share.
- For Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT), First Analysis upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Quotient Technology showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. Quotient Technology's market cap stands at $696.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.52 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. Quotient Technology's stock last closed at $9.53 per share.
- For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $6.67 in the third quarter, compared to $5.87 in the year-ago quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $33.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $324.49 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Underweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The total market value of Sealed Air's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $32.34. Sealed Air's stock last closed at $38.72 per share.
Downgrades
- For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Antero Midstream earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Antero Midstream's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.34. Antero Midstream's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Amneal Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current market cap for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is at $920.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.76 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Avanos Medical showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. Avanos Medical's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.78. Avanos Medical's stock last closed at $34.27 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Overweight to Neutral. Bloomin Brands earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. Bloomin Brands's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Bloomin Brands's stock last closed at $23.27 per share.
- For Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Camden Prop Trust showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Camden Prop Trust's outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.67 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $112.27 per share.
- For DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. DaVita earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. DaVita's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.40. DaVita's stock last closed at $70.49 per share.
- For Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $3.37, compared to $3.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Expedia Group is at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.11. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $135.36 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Fossil Group had an EPS of ($0.15), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current market cap for Fossil Group is at $586.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Fossil Group's stock last closed at $12.56 per share.
- For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Canada Goose Holdings earned ($0.16) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. Canada Goose Holdings's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.27 and a 52-week-low of $31.67. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $40.34 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Heska showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. Heska's market cap stands at $631.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $62.47. Heska's stock last closed at $92.34 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, IBERIABANK had an EPS of $1.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The total market value of IBERIABANK's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.86 and a 52-week-low of $60.82. IBERIABANK's stock last closed at $77.74 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $55.60 per share.
- For MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. MSC Industrial Direct Co's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.25 and a 52-week-low of $64.59. MSC Industrial Direct Co's stock last closed at $76.32 per share.
- For Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Mylan had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current market cap for Mylan is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.56 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. Mylan's stock last closed at $17.17 per share.
- MKM Partners changed the rating for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Papa John's International had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The total market value of Papa John's International's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.05 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $61.14 per share.
- For RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, RealPage showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of RealPage's outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.92 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. RealPage's stock last closed at $59.74 per share.
Initiations
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMETEK is set at $115.00. AMETEK earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. AMETEK's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $63.14. AMETEK's stock last closed at $96.36 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV). The price target is set at $77.00 for Fortive. In the third quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortive is at $23.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $73.20 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on IDEX Corp (NYSE: IEX). The price target is set at $185.00 for IDEX. For the third quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. IDEX's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.84 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. IDEX's stock last closed at $159.65 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT). The price target is set at $28.00 for nVent Electric. In the third quarter, nVent Electric showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of nVent Electric's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $23.67 per share.
