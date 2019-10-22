Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Has The 737 Max Put Boeing's Dividend At Risk?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Has The 737 Max Put Boeing's Dividend At Risk?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are down 11% in the past six months as the problems that grounded the 737 Max have proven more difficult to solve than many investors anticipated. Fortunately for Boeing bulls, one analyst said at least patient investors will likely continue to get paid to wait.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein reiterated his Neutral rating and $370 price target for Boeing.

The Thesis

Boeing shares took a big hit last Friday after the FAA reported “concerning” instant messages between two Boeing employees that took place during the original certification of the 737 Max back in 2016. In response, Epstein lowered his price target for Boeing from $400 to $370 on Monday, noting that corporate governance concerns could continue to hurt Boeing’s valuation in the near-term.

On Tuesday, Epstein said a deep dive into Boeing’s balance sheet suggests fears over a cut to the stock’s 2.4% dividend are likely unwarranted.

“With cash generated from other programs in Commercial Aerospace, Defense, and Services as well as debt capacity in the balance sheet, we expect Boeing to preserve its dividend,” Epstein wrote in Tuesday's note.

At the same time, he does expect Boeing to be more conservative with its spending until the 737 Max uncertainty is resolved. Bank of America is anticipating Boeing will put all dividend hikes on the backburner for now and will potentially dial back its buyback program. Epstein said 2019 and 2020 estimated buybacks are already significantly lower than buybacks in the previous five years.

Benzinga’s Take

Boeing’s 2.4% dividend isn’t particularly large, and it’s likely not good enough of a reason on its own to buy the stock. However, given the uncertainty and the price weakness surrounding the 737 Max drama, it’s reassuring to investors that Boeing seemingly has the financial flexibility to continue to maintain its dividend payout commitments for the foreseeable future.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

7 Most Shorted Airline Stocks Since The 737 Max Grounding

Delta's Mixed Earnings: CEO, Analysts Speak Up

Photo by Steve Lynes via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019DowngradesOutperformNeutral
Oct 2019ReiteratesNeutral
Oct 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 737 MAXAnalyst Color Dividends Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Mixed Bag: Better Outlooks From Lockheed, United Technologies, But McDonald's Misses
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2019
Boeing Execs Respond To Leaked Messages As Congress Watches Closely
Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CISNBairdDowngrades10.0
WDAYSociete GeneraleUpgrades
BKUDA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On39.0
JDVertical GroupInitiates Coverage On
WWells FargoMaintains123.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session