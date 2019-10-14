Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM Lowers Aurora Price Target On Softening Cannabis Industry Forecast
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 10:13am   Comments
Share:
MKM Lowers Aurora Price Target On Softening Cannabis Industry Forecast

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) stock is down 30.03% on a year-to-date basis, and 35.1% over the last 30 days.

The Analyst

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk maintained a Sell on Aurora and lowered the price target from CA$5 ($3.78) to CA$3.50 ($2.65). 

The Thesis

MKM has three reasons for cutting the price target, Kirk said in a Monday note: 

  • Industry pricing has fallen. 
  • The illicit cannabis price gap has widened. 
  • Aurora’s new store openings in Quebec and Ontario are not meeting expectations.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The cannabis company warned during its Sept. 12 earnings call that July and August were slower, and given HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO)'s commentary and pace of new stores, MKM has concluded it's unlikely September and early October were any better, the analyst said. 

MKM lowered its first-quarter 2020 net sales estimate from CA$117 million to CA$98 million and cut the adjusted EBITDA estimate from CA$14 million to CA$21 million.

"We believe there is still some estimate optimism to shake and trim from the industry," Kirk said. 

Price Action

Aurora shares were down 6.52% at $3.44 at the time of publication Monday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Aurora. 

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bill Kirk MKM PartnersAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + HEXO)

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stocks Up In Smoke After Hexo Withdraws 2020 Guidance
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ra Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Forescout Technologies Shares Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.27
-0.0144
- 0.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.83
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.68
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.25
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tilray Plan CBD-Infused Drinks Via Joint Venture

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) announced the next step in their partnership on Thursday.  What Happened Fluent ... read more

Why This Cannabis Social Media Platform Was Just Removed From The App Store

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has deleted the Social Club app from its App Store after the platform became a hub for illegal content, according to ... read more

8 New Cannabis Products: CBG, Beverages, Oral Strips, Workout Products And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In September