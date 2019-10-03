Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case 'Has Become Very Difficult'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case 'Has Become Very Difficult'

The recent wave of commission cuts among online brokers has generated even more fallout on Thursday, with another analyst downgrading the group.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris issued the following downgrades on Thursday:

The Thesis

Harris said online brokers are dealing with the perfect storm of slowing organic revenue growth, falling interest rates and evaporating commission revenues.

“While we generally don’t like to lower ratings after such a material event (SCHW’s reduction of certain commission rates to zero), we believe that identifying a bull case for this group now has become very difficult,” Harris wrote in a note.

Harris said the brokers will have to resort to cutting expenses and buying back shares of stock to drive earnings growth in the near term, two strategies that typically don’t get rewarded in the market.

Harris said TD Ameritrade has the worst EPS growth profile of the group and is also battling corporate governance missteps as well. Wells Fargo anticipated trading commissions would ultimately go to $0, but he is surprised Schwab started the domino effect during one of the most difficult macroeconomic backdrops of recent years.

Wells Fargo cut its 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates for the group by an average of 21%.

Related Link: 'Zero Commissions Now A Reality': Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts

Benzinga’s Take

If online broker stocks keep falling, they might be worth a look at some point based strictly on valuation. However, with little clarity on how much of an impact the recent commission cuts will have on earnings and growth and limited insight into what the online brokers’ new business models will look like, buying the stocks at this time is quite a gamble.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Latest Ratings for AMTD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019DowngradesOutperformUnderperform
Oct 2019DowngradesBuyUnderperform
Oct 2019MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AMTD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Harris Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

Brokers Free ETF Push Isn't Free For These Funds
E-Trade The Latest Broker To Cut Commissions For Online Trades
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 2, 2019
PreMarket Prep Recap: Rough Start To The Quarter, Brokerage Wars, Timing is Everything
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
'Zero Commissions Now A Reality': Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USFDBank of AmericaMaintains50.0
WBABank of AmericaMaintains50.0
CLXBank of AmericaMaintains160.0
BDGEDA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On33.0
CLXUBSMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Credit Cards For Kids: Pros, Cons And More