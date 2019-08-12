Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham Compares Streaming Stocks

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham Compares Streaming Stocks

Is it fair for investors to compare Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)?

The two stocks boast similar valuations but offer relatively different business models, according to Needham.

The Analyst

Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Roku's stock with a price target lifted from $120 to $150.

Value To Advertisers

Roku's and Netflix's stocks both trade at a similar valuation of around eight times EV on 2020 estimated revenue, which begs the question, Martin said in a Monday note: which company offers better exposure to streaming video and over-the-top growth? (See her track record here.) 

Streaming video companies typically collect revenue through a monthly recurring subscription fee or by offering a free platform supported by advertising, the analyst said. 

In Netflix's case, the company charges a monthly fee and needs to compete against existing rivals and those set to enter the landscape over the coming months, she said. 

On the other hand, Roku is an "arms dealer" in the streaming video space, as its hardware facilitates multiple streaming platforms, Martin said.

Roku is therefore able to present a highly targeted proposition to advertisers, as each new Roku user is assigned a unique device ID and all content viewed can be extracted for superior targeting, the analyst said. 

Netflix by default has "the most to lose" and could experience at least temporary churn as new rival services offer promotions, she said. 

Roku Supports Netflix Competitors

Roku's streaming platform will support the growing list of Netflix rivals, including Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Martin said.

Streaming platforms pay Roku a royalty for each subscriber that Roku adds to their service, the analyst said. In addition, streaming platforms spend marketing dollars on Roku to raise awareness, which makes the case that it is may be "impossible (our word) to launch a new OTT service without access to Roku's 36% of connected TV homes," she said. 

Roku Got Ahead And Could Stay Ahead

The list of streaming video providers continues to expand and presents a "complex" or "confusing" sentiment for consumers with more than one subscription, Martin said.

Roku offers the convenience of aggregating both big and small providers on one easy-to-use platform, the analyst said. 

"Usually, online aggregators who get ahead, stay ahead." 

Price Action

Roku shares were trading 6.21% higher at $133.10 at the time of publication Monday, while Netflix shares were up 1.03% at $312.11. 

Related Links:

Analysts Upgrade Roku, Stock Soars After Big Q2 Earnings Beat

Stephens Downgrades Roku On Valuation, Still Bullish On Long-Term Outlook

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019ReiteratesOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Laura Martin Needham OTT streaming videoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + DIS)

Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More
Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip
Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AIVUpgrades
ABEODowngrades2.0
RBAMaintains40.0
COLDMaintains38.0
MANHMaintains92.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pick-Up: Son Of Spaghetti Junction; YRC In Consolidation Mode