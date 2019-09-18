Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Most Expensive Stocks To Short
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Share:
12 Most Expensive Stocks To Short

Short selling a stock has become an increasingly popular way for traders to profit off of negative market action. But sometimes short selling comes at a steep price.

In addition to the risk of making a losing trade, short sellers often must pay extremely high fees to borrow the stocks they need to complete a short sale. Those fees can eat into profits quickly and create tremendous pressure on short sellers to close out their positions.

The daily borrow fee is calculated as the borrow rate times the market value of the security divided by 365 days in the year.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky recently said stock lending is a market based on simply supply-demand economics, meaning stocks that are in high demand among short sellers can see borrow fees spike quickly. High borrow fees can also carry some useful information for contrarian traders as well.

“High stock borrow fees can also be an indication of how crowded a short has become, a higher borrow fee can correlate to a crowded short,” Dusaniwsky wrote in a report.

Most Expensive Shorts

Here’s a list of the 12 stocks with the highest stock borrow rates (minimum $50 million short interest), according to S3.

  1. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), 115.1% fee.
  2. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), 64.8% fee.
  3. Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), 61.8% fee.
  4. Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ), 61.6% fee.
  5. Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS), 55.3% fee.
  6. Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT), 44.8% fee.
  7. Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL), 43.1% fee.
  8. Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD), 41.8% fee.
  9. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX), 38.3% fee.
  10. Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), 37.8% fee.
  11. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), 36.8% fee.
  12. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), 36.3% fee.

Related Links:

9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales

14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Aug 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Aug 2019ReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Education Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXDX + APHA)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings
14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROKUGuggenheimMaintains170.0
NERVWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
MTDRWilliams CapitalInitiates Coverage On26.0
HNLTD SecuritiesDowngrades1.4
VMCStifel NicolausMaintains165.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

VanEck, SolidX Pull Bitcoin ETF Filing From SEC Consideration