Longbow Upgrades Micron As Memory Market Fundamentals Improve

Memory product fundamentals are on the mend, according to an analyst at Longbow Research, who promptly turned bullish on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

The Analyst

Analyst Nikolay Todorov upgraded shares of Micron from Neutral to Buy, with a price target of $66.

The Thesis

Memory shipments are increasing, and DRAM and NAND pricing fundamentals are improving, reflecting upside at select hyperscales and risk of tightening supply, analyst Todorov said, citing channel checks.

The analyst noted that the upside in calendar-year third-quarter shipments was due to select U.S. hyperscalers, content growth with Chinese mobile and supply risks stemming from the Japan-Korea dispute.

Therefore, upstream inventory is shrinking faster than previous forecast, he added.

This, according to the analyst, is likely to lead to bottoming of DRAM fundamentals by the year end, to add to the in-process recovery in NAND fundamentals.

Todorov expects DRAM contract prices to decelerate substantially in the second half of 2019, although normalizing by the first quarter of calendar year 2020.

The muted year-over-year supply growth exiting 2019 will likely allay concerns of a potentially soft first half of 2020, keeping pricing reaction muted, the analyst added.

"We are turning more positive on memory fundamentals as we now believe excess inventory will be depleted faster than expected, triggering an improvement in pricing and margin ahead of current expectations," Longbow said.

The firm also said Micron has not received due credit for improvement in operating margin, relative to peers.

The Price Action

At last check, Micron shares were advancing 1.74% to $50.25.

