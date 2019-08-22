Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem?

The hard seltzer alcohol market has exploded over the last year and could expand to a $2.5 billion market by 2021 and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) could see part of its beer portfolio negatively impacted from the growing category, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Sean King maintains a Neutral rating on Constellation Brands with a $212 price target.

The Thesis

Hard seltzer beverages are showing three clear signs of growing momentum, King wrote in a note:

  1. Nielsen trends accelerated from June to July
  2. Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) said it's expanding capacity and other rivals are likely to follow suit.
  3. Recent new Seltzers entered the market at lower price points, including Natural Light, Pabst and Four Loko.

King said one of the primary share losers is likely to be sessionable Mexican Imports, including Constellation's Corona brand. The impact to Constellation Brands may be overblown as Modelo has been the company's best performing beer brand.

If Corona sales remain flat, King said Modelo will need to sustain its current high-teens growth profile over the coming three years to maintain a high-single-digit total beer growth profile. As such, the risk to Constellation is "modest" based on recent innovation success at Modelo and the ongoing strength of the brand despite growth in the new Hard Seltzer category.

Price Action

Shares of Constellation Brands traded around $202.52 at time of publication.

Related Links:

UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print

Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print

Latest Ratings for STZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2019MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for STZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Beer Corona hard seltzer Modelo Sean King UBSAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM + STZ)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles
Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market
Constellation Brands Sells Black Velvet Whisky Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMLPReiterates10.0
JWNReiterates29.0
DSGXInitiates Coverage On43.0
ZMAssumes115.0
LOGMAssumes77.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Storms, Flood Potential From Rockies To East Coast