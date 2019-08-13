Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OptiNose's Q2 Results Reflect Strong Underlying Trends, RBC Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
OptiNose's Q2 Results Reflect Strong Underlying Trends, RBC Says

OptiNose Inc’s (NASDAQ: OPTN) XHANCE nasal spray continued to exhibit encouraging trends in the second quarter, suggesting that the company's launch is progressing on track, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Analyst

RBC Capital Markets’ Randall Stanicky maintained an Outperform rating on OptiNose with a price target of $20.

The Thesis

OptiNose’s second-quarter results reflected strong underlying trends, while tailwinds could continue to support growth in the back half of the year and beyond, Stanicky said in the note.

Management indicated strong acceleration of refill trends and provided XHANCE revenue guidance for the first time for 2019, while reiterating their average net revenue per prescription expectation of $185-$205.

The analyst expects this matric to continue to improve through the second half of the year, as refills continue to ramp.

Stanicky said that seasonality could be a small tailwind in the third quarter. He further noted that the company had recently launched its DTC pilot program, which is scheduled from August through November, spanning three cities.

If this is successful, it could formally launch and expand in 2020.

“Furthermore, the April sales territory expansion is expected to start to help augment growth in 2H,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of OptiNose are up 14% to $6.40 at time of publishing.

Latest Ratings for OPTN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform
Nov 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Aug 2018MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for OPTN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Randall Stanicky RBC Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Health Care Reiteration Analyst Ratings General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPTN)

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Vanda Awaits FDA Decision, BioVie Plans IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDReiterates103.0
MLNDMaintains25.0
RCKTMaintains37.0
REZIMaintains20.0
NYMTMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

These Analysts Like Medallia's Prospects For 'Experience Management' Business