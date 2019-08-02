Market Overview

Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
Michael Binger of Gradient Investments spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about the tech sector. He believes the FANG stocks are relatively immune from the tariffs announcement. He added that these stocks have been strong performers, but they're not immune to pullbacks.

Binger sees these pullbacks as a buying opportunity. Besides Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), he would also own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He particularly likes Alphabet and Apple because they posted good earnings results. He would buy them on any pullback.

Mark Newton of Newton Advisors thinks the technology sector is not that attractive at its current price. It was been the worst performing sector last week. He added that FANG stocks lagged particularly.

Newton would avoid buying dips in the near term and would wait for a couple of months. Between now and the end of September, he expects to see a pullback between 5% and 8%.

Related Links:

10% Tariffs Could Be Delayed, Halted If China Talks Action Before Sept. 1

 Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019AssumesBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

